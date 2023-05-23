Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $440,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Mastercard by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Mastercard by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,299 shares of company stock worth $210,103,579 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:MA traded down $6.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $377.55. The company had a trading volume of 744,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,605. The company has a market capitalization of $357.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.77. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $392.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.