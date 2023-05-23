Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $607,000 Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,845,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,604,000 after purchasing an additional 291,165 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,168,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,211,000 after purchasing an additional 279,109 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,047,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,464,000 after purchasing an additional 187,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $12,288,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 245,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 140,600 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FTCS stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,348. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.16. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

