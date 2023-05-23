Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $6,483,000. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $3,150,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,895,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded down $3.16 on Tuesday, hitting $451.56. 178,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,250. The firm has a market cap of $114.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $471.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.