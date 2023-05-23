Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $217,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 357,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,541 shares during the period. Finally, Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $124,688,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $287.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.94. The company had a trading volume of 323,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,760. The firm has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $284.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

