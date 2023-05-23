Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $236,000 in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BALL. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ball in the third quarter worth $1,145,245,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ball in the third quarter worth $666,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Ball in the third quarter worth $419,203,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Ball in the third quarter worth $281,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Price Performance

Ball stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.68. 136,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,512. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.52. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on BALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Ball Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.