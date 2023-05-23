Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 1,996 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACVA. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 7.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 18.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Trading Up 0.3 %

ACVA traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,917. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $18.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $97.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.08 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. On average, analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACVA shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $212,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,052,839.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $24,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $212,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,052,839.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,629,683 shares of company stock worth $81,386,858 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

