Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 6,447 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,447 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $407,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IXUS traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $62.77. 404,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,222. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $63.83.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.