Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes $351,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,715,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,813.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,407,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,251,000 after buying an additional 59,388 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.10. 56,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,534. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.12. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

