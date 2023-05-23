Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.57. 413,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,412,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.69 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average is $58.54.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

