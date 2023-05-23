Conflux (CFX) Hits Market Cap of $908.68 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last week, Conflux has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $908.68 million and approximately $277.65 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,205.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.14 or 0.00335008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012913 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.84 or 0.00558100 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00067544 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.48 or 0.00424479 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003655 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,881,146,185 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,880,990,203.917301 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.34008015 USD and is up 18.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $336,483,555.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

