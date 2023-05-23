Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 313,043 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,054,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,043 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial comprises about 1.1% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.69% of Sun Life Financial worth $188,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,172,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,253,000 after buying an additional 4,300,627 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 21.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,501,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,328,000 after purchasing an additional 786,976 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 60.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,054,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,135,000 after purchasing an additional 770,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,016,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,608,000 after purchasing an additional 703,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 83.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,180,000 after purchasing an additional 479,343 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.78.

SLF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.21. The stock had a trading volume of 161,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,897. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $51.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.554 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

