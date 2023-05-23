Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,346,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,837 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $109,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:RCI traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.06. 93,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,183. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.94. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.