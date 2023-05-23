Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,123,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 381,159 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up 3.5% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.76% of Canadian National Railway worth $608,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CNI traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,907. The firm has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.20. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.98%.

Several research firms have commented on CNI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Recommended Stories

