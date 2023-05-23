Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 902,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89,766 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of CGI worth $77,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CGI during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in CGI by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.17. 40,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,427. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.31 and a 200 day moving average of $91.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $105.06.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GIB shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

