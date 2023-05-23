Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $44.45 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 181.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,019,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 656,430 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of U.S. Bancorp worth $44,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet cut U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Argus cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.01. 5,327,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,904,398. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.