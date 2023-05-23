Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $49.52 Million Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,033,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114,117 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.44% of Pan American Silver worth $49,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

PAAS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.61. 1,286,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,451. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.21. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.23%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

