Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $59.77 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 273.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 544,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,631 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $59,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,955,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,683 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $371,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,700 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,466,075 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $432,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,656,522 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $160,285,000 after acquiring an additional 923,720 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,607. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.05. 1,389,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,030,391. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $118.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $184.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

