Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $65.93 Million Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,248 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $65,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stantec by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Stantec by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,680,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stantec by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 361,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,955,000 after buying an additional 36,804 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on STN shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stantec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Shares of STN stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.14. The company had a trading volume of 18,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.32 and a 52 week high of $62.31.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $832.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.12 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

Stantec, Inc engages in the provision of knowledge-based solutions through value-added professional consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Global.

