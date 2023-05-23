Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $82.32 Million Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,425,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,202 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.28% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $82,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. OTR Global raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bankshares raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.71. The company had a trading volume of 430,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $48.72 and a one year high of $72.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.33.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, Director Robert George Elton bought 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $79,654.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert George Elton purchased 1,471 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $79,654.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,654.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 18,522 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,299.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 116,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,774.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,993 shares of company stock worth $1,185,754 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

