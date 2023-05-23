Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $236.56 Million in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,522,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,563,000. Brookfield accounts for 1.4% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Brookfield as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brookfield Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on BN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE BN traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.72. 1,013,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,133. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.