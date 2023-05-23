Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $236.56 Million in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,522,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,563,000. Brookfield accounts for 1.4% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Brookfield as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE BN traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.72. 1,013,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,133. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 1.41.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.
Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.
