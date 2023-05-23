Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 22,898 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,977,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,898 shares during the quarter. Thomson Reuters comprises approximately 2.0% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $339,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 993.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:TRI traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.06. The stock had a trading volume of 122,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,893. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $94.56 and a one year high of $133.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.52 and its 200-day moving average is $120.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.362 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 81.33%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.