Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

CONN opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.53. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $14.27.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.77). Conn’s had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $334.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Conn’s by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 224,376 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Conn’s by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,127,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,789,000 after purchasing an additional 58,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Conn’s by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,181,000 after buying an additional 94,199 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Conn’s by 16.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,869,000 after buying an additional 107,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Conn’s by 12.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 51,780 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of home goods and related services. Its products include furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

