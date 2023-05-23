Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
CONN opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.53. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $14.27.
Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.77). Conn’s had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $334.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of home goods and related services. Its products include furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
