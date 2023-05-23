ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Lifted by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,420 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,581,996,000 after purchasing an additional 374,994 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,493,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,548,899,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,634 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $708,540,000 after purchasing an additional 162,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.58.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.01. 1,149,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,356,702. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

