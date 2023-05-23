Cool (NYSE:CLCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 137,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 107,040 shares.The stock last traded at $12.54 and had previously closed at $12.06.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cool in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Cool during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Cool in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Cool in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Cool in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Cool in the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000.

Cool Company Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of fuel-efficient liquefied natural gas carriers. It provides charterers and third-party LNG vessel owners with modern and flexible management and transportation solutions. Cool Company Ltd. is based in Bermuda.

