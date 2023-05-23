Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) VP Jeffrey D. Giles Sells 29,998 Shares

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 29,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $819,245.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $224,406.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Core & Main Stock Performance
CNM traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $27.29. The company had a trading volume of 498,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,715. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.05.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.
About Core & Main
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.
