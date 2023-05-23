Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) VP Jeffrey D. Giles Sells 29,998 Shares

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 29,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $819,245.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $224,406.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Core & Main Stock Performance

CNM traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $27.29. The company had a trading volume of 498,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,715. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Featured Articles

