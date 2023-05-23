Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Declares Dividend of GBX 58.80

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 58.80 ($0.73) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This is a boost from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $20.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Cranswick Stock Up 5.7 %

CWK stock opened at GBX 3,317.65 ($41.26) on Tuesday. Cranswick has a twelve month low of GBX 2,548 ($31.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,394 ($42.21). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. The firm has a market cap of £1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,714.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,076.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,098.27.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

