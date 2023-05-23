Cranswick’s (CWK) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 3,800 ($47.26) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday.

CWK traded up GBX 170 ($2.11) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,310 ($41.17). 87,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,049. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,732.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. Cranswick has a 1-year low of GBX 2,548 ($31.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,394 ($42.21). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,076.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,098.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

