Cresco Labs (CRLBF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $199.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.47 million. On average, analysts expect Cresco Labs to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cresco Labs Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Several research analysts recently commented on CRLBF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cresco Labs from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut Cresco Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.25 price objective on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital cut Cresco Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners cut Cresco Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

