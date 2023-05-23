Cresco Labs (CRLBF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th.
Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $199.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.47 million. On average, analysts expect Cresco Labs to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cresco Labs Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06.
Cresco Labs Company Profile
Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.
