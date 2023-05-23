Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Director Jason Marc Adler Acquires 100,000 Shares

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) Director Jason Marc Adler bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,236,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,145.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:CRON traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.89. 940,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,984. The company has a market capitalization of $719.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.47. Cronos Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 178.43%. The company had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 21,218.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cronos Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

