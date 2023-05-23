CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

CSP has decreased its dividend by an average of 53.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CSP Price Performance

Shares of CSPI opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. CSP has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $56.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSP in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 3,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,734.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 574,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,839,168. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,507 shares of company stock worth $109,333. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CSP by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CSP by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CSP by 2.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in CSP by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in CSP during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSP

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions, security products, IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the High Performance Products and Technology Solutions segments. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

