CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE) Increases Dividend to GBX 6.95 Per Share

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.95 ($0.09) per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from CT Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $6.79. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CT Private Equity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CTPE traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 496 ($6.17). The company had a trading volume of 43,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,987. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The firm has a market cap of £361.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 474.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 454.93. CT Private Equity Trust has a one year low of GBX 375.51 ($4.67) and a one year high of GBX 534 ($6.64).

Get CT Private Equity Trust alerts:

CT Private Equity Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

Receive News & Ratings for CT Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.