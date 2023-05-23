CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE) Increases Dividend to GBX 6.95 Per Share

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.95 ($0.09) per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from CT Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $6.79. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CT Private Equity Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LON:CTPE traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 496 ($6.17). The company had a trading volume of 43,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,987. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The firm has a market cap of £361.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 474.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 454.93. CT Private Equity Trust has a one year low of GBX 375.51 ($4.67) and a one year high of GBX 534 ($6.64).
CT Private Equity Trust Company Profile
