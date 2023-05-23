Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,113,000 after purchasing an additional 226,774 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cummins by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,082,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,112,000 after acquiring an additional 55,502 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,899. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.72. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $261.91. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

