Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 1,648 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $34,937.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,365,162 shares in the company, valued at $28,941,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,024 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $85,268.56.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $212,200.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,352 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $387,817.20.

On Friday, April 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 18,449 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $418,054.34.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,879 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $87,083.55.

On Thursday, April 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $65,370.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $436,600.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,837 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $39,330.17.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,260 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $74,980.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,125 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $278,775.00.

Legacy Housing Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:LEGH traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,150. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $500.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $75.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 19,286 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.8% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 196,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 11.7% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

About Legacy Housing



Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

