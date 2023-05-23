cVault.finance (CORE) Price Hits $5,960.88 on Top Exchanges

cVault.finance (CORE) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One cVault.finance token can currently be purchased for $5,960.88 or 0.21779901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a market cap of $59.61 million and $100,895.98 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance was first traded on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.The official cVault.finance ticker is “CORE” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

