CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.19)-(0.09) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $170-175 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.46 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.16-0.38 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYBR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.00.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.3 %

CYBR opened at $152.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $113.19 and a one year high of $165.18.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 36.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at $223,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

