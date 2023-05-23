Daniel Sturman Sells 9,530 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) CTO Daniel Sturman sold 9,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $377,769.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 525,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,840,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,666,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,794,400. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $53.88.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 26.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter valued at about $877,000. Surevest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.8% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 37.2% during the third quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 597,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,409,000 after purchasing an additional 161,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 16.0% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 122,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
