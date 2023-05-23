Daniel Sturman Sells 9,530 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) CTO Daniel Sturman sold 9,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $377,769.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 525,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,840,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,666,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,794,400. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $53.88.

Get Roblox alerts:

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 26.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter valued at about $877,000. Surevest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.8% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 37.2% during the third quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 597,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,409,000 after purchasing an additional 161,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 16.0% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 122,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Roblox

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.