Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Trading Down 0.6%

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.63. 120,657 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 327,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46.

Danone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.3418 dividend. This is a positive change from Danone’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

About Danone

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe; North America; China, North Asia & Oceania; and Rest of the World. The company was founded on February 2, 1899 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

