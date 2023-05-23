Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Up to $37.74

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.74, but opened at $38.78. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $38.56, with a volume of 162,312 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DQ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $44.60 to $45.60 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.13.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $864.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 25.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,015,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,279,000 after acquiring an additional 87,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,147,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,753,000 after acquiring an additional 19,268 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 1,305.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,981,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,945 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 1,929,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,536 shares during the last quarter.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

