Decred (DCR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $978,668.61

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Decred has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $16.76 or 0.00061611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $250.81 million and approximately $978,668.61 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred Coin Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,968,506 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

