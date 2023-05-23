Decred (DCR) Price Reaches $16.65

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Decred has a market cap of $249.15 million and approximately $862,143.69 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $16.65 or 0.00061338 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00130994 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00038902 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00025992 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000481 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,966,787 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

