DeepBrain Chain Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $12.05 million and $726,749.05 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 76.9% against the dollar.



DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DBC is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

