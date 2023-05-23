DEI (DEI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.44 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $229.20 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000809 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DEI has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00334998 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012948 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000657 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.