Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $5.78 on Top Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Dero has a market cap of $78.39 million and approximately $108,024.44 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $5.78 or 0.00021465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dero has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,926.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00337443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013068 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.04 or 0.00564654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00067781 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.94 or 0.00426887 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,562,684 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.