Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target to GBX 2,450

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,310 ($28.73) to GBX 2,450 ($30.47) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BURBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.36) to GBX 2,400 ($29.85) in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.88) to GBX 2,250 ($27.99) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,245 ($27.92) to GBX 2,360 ($29.35) in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.98) to GBX 2,500 ($31.09) in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,256.22.

Shares of BURBY opened at $28.88 on Friday. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.40.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

