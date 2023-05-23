Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 681.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.43) to GBX 4,890 ($60.82) in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.78) to GBX 3,700 ($46.02) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,022.22.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.44. 178,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,126. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.69. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.5187 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

