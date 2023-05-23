DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.09.

DOCN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $53.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Insider Activity

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.61%. The firm had revenue of $165.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 21,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $731,610.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 21,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $731,610.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $205,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,410,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,600. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 89.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 43.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,172,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,742,000 after purchasing an additional 966,755 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 28.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at about $810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Further Reading

