Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Holdings Trimmed by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAT. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 92,855 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $834,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.18.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

