Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,761,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,270 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.8% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 2.61% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $74,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 45,182 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $1,630,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.09. 153,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.24. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $30.27.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

