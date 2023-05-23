Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Stock Holdings Increased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,691 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC owned about 1.06% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $30,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 410.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.09. 165,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,012. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $30.27. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average is $28.24.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.