Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP cut its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 456,170 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned 0.05% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 1,430.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the second quarter worth $476,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 86,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DUST opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $31.39.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. DUST was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

